One million for Magath’s biggest mistake

Looking back: In October 2020, shortly after Magath had replaced his friend Zvonimir Soldo as coach with Damir Buric, he decided to get rid of a certain Muhammed Saracevic, better known to the majority as Mo Cham. The technically adept attacking player had been brought to Admira from Wolfsburg II as a 19-year-old before Magath's time. Former managing director Thomas Drabek remembers: "Magath told me to sell the youngster because he didn't think he had what it takes for the Austrian Bundesliga."