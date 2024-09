Third stage win for Kaden Groves at the Vuelta

The race, which was rainy for long stretches, was dominated for a long time by a quartet of breakaway riders, which later dwindled to a trio and was swallowed up by the peloton 2.5 km before the finish in Santander in northern Spain. The finish in the rain was ultimately a clear-cut affair for Groves, who had taken over the green jersey of the best sprinter from the Belgian Wout van Aert the day before. The Australian took advantage of what was perhaps the last chance for sprinters to win a stage at this Vuelta. The Czech Pavel Bittner finished second ahead of the Belgian Vito Braet.