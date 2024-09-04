Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

FPÖ farmers alarmed

“The trend is towards industrial agriculture”

Nachrichten
04.09.2024 14:27

In an interview with krone.tv, Peter Schmiedlechner, Member of the National Council and Federal Chairman of the FPÖ Farmers' Party, describes the threatening situation for domestic agriculture: "I have not met a single farmer who wanted or agreed to the renaturation ordinance. There are far too many requirements and guidelines. Agriculture will be severely restricted as a result, and production will also be reduced."

comment0 Kommentare

Austria would lose its agricultural diversity in terms of fruit and arable crops. Schmiedlechner: "Austria is moving towards industrial agriculture." The domestic cattle population is declining, as is the pig population: "Positive figures are being used to deceive people." Organic farming is positive, but in times of sharply rising prices, demand is declining because many people can no longer afford the more expensive organic products: "Organic farming is a close-to-nature circular economy, and that's a good thing. But conventional agriculture also has a high standard in Austria and is extremely important."

Farmers are being blackmailed
In general, however, many agricultural products, such as meat production, lack a designation of origin. Schmiedlechner: "As a result, there are many more imports than assumed, but they don't show up. For example, imports from the Mercosur region." (This probably refers to imported meat from South America, note). According to Schmiedlechner, however, it is more about maintaining diversity and securing production in Austria. However, farmers in this country suffer from the highest supermarket density in the entire EU. As a result, they are under high pressure from retailers and the food industry. Schmiedlechner: "This is a catastrophe in Austria. A letter has already been sent to farmers on many occasions stating that the purchase prices for milk would be lowered. If they did not agree to this, the milk would no longer be collected. That is blackmail."  

Competence through personal involvement
When asked how the Freedom Party farmers' view of agriculture differs from that of the ÖVP, Schmiedlechner, who runs a farm himself, replies: "What speaks from me is the competence of being affected. The ÖVP is just trying to inflate the apparatus with functionaries. Both in the ministry and in the Chamber of Agriculture and the AMA."

You can see all the answers to this, as well as to the question of whether agriculture in Austria is generally in crisis, in the video above. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf