“The trend is towards industrial agriculture”

Farmers are being blackmailed

In general, however, many agricultural products, such as meat production, lack a designation of origin. Schmiedlechner: "As a result, there are many more imports than assumed, but they don't show up. For example, imports from the Mercosur region." (This probably refers to imported meat from South America, note). According to Schmiedlechner, however, it is more about maintaining diversity and securing production in Austria. However, farmers in this country suffer from the highest supermarket density in the entire EU. As a result, they are under high pressure from retailers and the food industry. Schmiedlechner: "This is a catastrophe in Austria. A letter has already been sent to farmers on many occasions stating that the purchase prices for milk would be lowered. If they did not agree to this, the milk would no longer be collected. That is blackmail."