Graz’s Thalia is awakened from its slumber

As for the international flair: the interior of the walls is currently undergoing a major overhaul, naturally in strict compliance with the preservation order - with plans drawn up by architects who have already created trendy clubs in New York, for example. The magnificent chandeliers from the 1950s have already been restored and polished to a high gloss and hung up, but the casual trio of operators are concentrating on a minimalist style with just one color running through it like a thread: flamingo red. This is because there used to be an enclosure here with these magnificent birds.