Accident in Schärding

Both bodies recovered: now it’s up to the investigators

Nachrichten
04.09.2024 07:39

"Mission completed" - with the recovery of the two 23-year-old Syrians who died in a ceiling collapse in Silberzeile in Schärding (Upper Austria), the job for the fire department, rescue service and army is over. Now it's up to the investigators to solve the accident.

comment0 Kommentare

"The operation was over by 6 o'clock. We are in the fire station, cleaning equipment and clothing. Everything is dusty and everyone is tired. It was a long night," says Markus Furtner, commander of the Schärding fire brigade, to the "Krone" on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters during the strenuous and dangerous operation in Schärding (Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger)
Firefighters during the strenuous and dangerous operation in Schärding
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger)

The helpers are happy that they were able to complete their mission and recover the two bodies. And that none of the emergency services were injured, as the building is in danger of collapsing and components kept falling down.

Probes and dogs brought success
The hope that the two Syrians might have survived in a cavity after all was dashed at 11.50 pm and an hour later. Specialists from the Austrian Armed Forces had used a remote-controlled robot to work their way through the neighboring house to the two missing persons, whose positions could be determined by sonic probes and sniffer dogs. "The emergency doctor could only determine that they were dead," said Markus Oppitz from the Austrian Armed Forces.

Specially trained rubble dogs searched the building for the missing persons. (Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger)
Specially trained rubble dogs searched the building for the missing persons.
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel/Pressefoto Scharinger)

Building closed by the police
The rescue operation was completed in the morning. The building was closed off by the authorities and is now being examined by the police and the labor inspectorate. It is still unclear why the two ceilings on the ground floor and first floor collapsed during renovation work in the building, which was unoccupied apart from the bookshop on the ground floor. 

Folgen Sie uns auf