Accident in Schärding
Both bodies recovered: now it’s up to the investigators
"Mission completed" - with the recovery of the two 23-year-old Syrians who died in a ceiling collapse in Silberzeile in Schärding (Upper Austria), the job for the fire department, rescue service and army is over. Now it's up to the investigators to solve the accident.
"The operation was over by 6 o'clock. We are in the fire station, cleaning equipment and clothing. Everything is dusty and everyone is tired. It was a long night," says Markus Furtner, commander of the Schärding fire brigade, to the "Krone" on Wednesday morning.
The helpers are happy that they were able to complete their mission and recover the two bodies. And that none of the emergency services were injured, as the building is in danger of collapsing and components kept falling down.
Probes and dogs brought success
The hope that the two Syrians might have survived in a cavity after all was dashed at 11.50 pm and an hour later. Specialists from the Austrian Armed Forces had used a remote-controlled robot to work their way through the neighboring house to the two missing persons, whose positions could be determined by sonic probes and sniffer dogs. "The emergency doctor could only determine that they were dead," said Markus Oppitz from the Austrian Armed Forces.
Building closed by the police
The rescue operation was completed in the morning. The building was closed off by the authorities and is now being examined by the police and the labor inspectorate. It is still unclear why the two ceilings on the ground floor and first floor collapsed during renovation work in the building, which was unoccupied apart from the bookshop on the ground floor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.