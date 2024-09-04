Both bodies recovered: now it’s up to the investigators

Probes and dogs brought success

The hope that the two Syrians might have survived in a cavity after all was dashed at 11.50 pm and an hour later. Specialists from the Austrian Armed Forces had used a remote-controlled robot to work their way through the neighboring house to the two missing persons, whose positions could be determined by sonic probes and sniffer dogs. "The emergency doctor could only determine that they were dead," said Markus Oppitz from the Austrian Armed Forces.