Serious traffic accident proved fatal for deer

You often can't look that quickly and a wild animal suddenly appears on the road. September marks the start of the wildlife migration season. Unfortunately, this also brings with it a number of dangers for road users and animals. According to the Öamtc, most accidents happen between 8 and 10 pm and between 5 and 7 am. "Collisions with wild animals can result in an enormous impact weight, which is why not only the animal is often injured, but also road users," warn the traffic experts.