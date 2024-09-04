Experts warn
Serious traffic accident proved fatal for deer
A serious accident has occurred in the Drau Valley. One person was injured. A deer had to be rescued. Traffic experts warn of deer crossings, especially now in the fall.
You often can't look that quickly and a wild animal suddenly appears on the road. September marks the start of the wildlife migration season. Unfortunately, this also brings with it a number of dangers for road users and animals. According to the Öamtc, most accidents happen between 8 and 10 pm and between 5 and 7 am. "Collisions with wild animals can result in an enormous impact weight, which is why not only the animal is often injured, but also road users," warn the traffic experts.
Hunter had to rescue animal
A fatal wildlife accident occurred on the B100 at around 8.40 p.m. on Tuesday evening. A 27-year-old man from the district of Spittal was driving his car when a roe deer suddenly crossed the road. The driver of the car immediately braked hard, but was unable to prevent a collision with the deer. A following 62-year-old motorcyclist, also from the district of Spittal, also initiated emergency braking, but crashed into the rear of the vehicle, fell off the motorcycle and was injured. The 27-year-old was uninjured.
How to behave correctly when crossing wild animals in traffic
- Reduce your speed in the area of the wildlife crossing warning signs.
- Watch the sides of the road carefully, especially at dawn and dusk. Caution: Often one animal runs ahead and the pack follows.
- Are there vehicles behind you? Watch out for rear-end collisions. Get off the gas.
- If there is wildlife in front of you or on the road: switch off your main beam, brake and sound your horn. Wild animals freeze in the glare of the headlights, while the horn frightens them and motivates them to keep running.
- Do not swerve out of control to avoid colliding with oncoming traffic or trees. Hold the steering wheel firmly, continue driving straight ahead and brake in a controlled manner.
However, the roe deer was so badly injured that it had to be rescued by a hunter.
