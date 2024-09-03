O’Connor leads by a wafer-thin margin – Gall back again

The 29-year-old Van Aert slipped on a descent on a wet road and injured his right knee and arms. The three-time stage winner of this Vuelta tried to resume the race with a spare bike, but had to dismount again and sit in the team car with his bleeding knee. As a result, both the mountain and sprint jerseys changed hands. At the end of March, Van Aert had crashed at high speed during Quer durch Flandern, breaking his collarbone, sternum and several ribs.