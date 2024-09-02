ORF "summer talk"
Nehammer: “Many differences to Kurz”
Finale of the ORF "Summer Talks": Federal Chancellor and ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer is currently a guest of presenter Martin Thür.
After Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Werner Kogler, Herbert Kickl and Andreas Babler, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer was a guest on the ORF "Sommergespräch" on Monday evening.
Nehammer who stays in office
Interesting right at the start: according to the ORF report, the ÖVP leader may have been left behind at school once.
What distinguishes him from his predecessor Sebastian Kurz? Nehammer: "A lot. We are different types of people, we have different views, different biographies." However, the color turquoise (invented in the Kurz era) will remain part of the ÖVP campaign.
"Making the cake bigger"
In terms of economic policy, Nehammer spoke out against an austerity package. "When it comes to economic policy, it is crucial that we make the cake bigger and boost economic growth. We want to achieve overall growth of ten percent in the next five years."
Nehammer wants first place
The Chancellor is currently touring Austria and made a stop in Burgenland on Friday. "My goal is to cross the finish line first and get the mandate from the voters," said Nehammer during a visit to Eisenstadt.
All other issues, such as the coalition, would only arise afterwards, he explained. "The FPÖ is not Herbert Kickl", and there are also good relations with "sensible" representatives in the SPÖ, the Chancellor noted.
Will the grand coalition make a comeback?
Which governing coalition will be formed after the National Council elections is currently completely open. A new edition of the turquoise-green coalition is considered unlikely - also because the two parties are unlikely to achieve a joint majority. A new ÖVP-FPÖ coalition, as has happened three times so far, or a comeback of the grand coalition that has dominated for decades would be possible. A novelty would be if the once large traditional parties ÖVP and SPÖ needed a third party.
