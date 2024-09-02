Nehammer: “Many differences to Kurz”

Will the grand coalition make a comeback?

Which governing coalition will be formed after the National Council elections is currently completely open. A new edition of the turquoise-green coalition is considered unlikely - also because the two parties are unlikely to achieve a joint majority. A new ÖVP-FPÖ coalition, as has happened three times so far, or a comeback of the grand coalition that has dominated for decades would be possible. A novelty would be if the once large traditional parties ÖVP and SPÖ needed a third party.