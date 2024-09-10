Festival on 14/15.09.
Aufsteirern attracts music stars to the stages of Graz
Whether modern or traditional, lively or calm: Music is the focus of the Aufsteirern Festival on September 14 and 15 in Graz. Find out which artists are taking part - and which will be performing at the "Krone" Alm.
It will soon be that time again - the Aufsteirern Festival brings together fans of folk culture from all over Styria and beyond. The best way to do this? With music, of course. So on September 14 and 15, there will be 250 hours of music and fun on 17 stages. A total of around 1000 musicians will be at the start!
It starts on Saturday with a packed program at various locations in Graz city centre: the opening concert of Graz Opera takes place at 12 noon on the main square, while at the same time the big band of MedUni Graz plays in the Burghof and the brass players of Hepta Blech perform on Mariahilferplatz.
Dancing at the "Krone" Alm
There, on Mariahilferplatz, the famous "Krone" Alm invites you to sing and dance along. The Laßnitzhöhe folk dance group will be performing on Saturday, while Die Rossecker will be providing the atmosphere on Sunday. This will also be captured in the Aufsteirern Show, which will be broadcast with many musical interludes on September 28 at prime time on ORF 2. This much can be said: the show is a meeting of worlds!
There is something for everyone at the Aufsteirern Festival, whether traditional or modern folk music. Even the well-known Matakustix will be performing as a big act on Saturday at 8 pm on the main square. A list of all the artists can be found on the official website - the names range from A for Anton Paar Chor to Z for Zamgwiafelte Böhmische. The latter play very special pieces of Bohemian-Moravian brass music to preserve old cultures.
