Aufsteirern attracts music stars to the stages of Graz

Dancing at the "Krone" Alm

There, on Mariahilferplatz, the famous "Krone" Alm invites you to sing and dance along. The Laßnitzhöhe folk dance group will be performing on Saturday, while Die Rossecker will be providing the atmosphere on Sunday. This will also be captured in the Aufsteirern Show, which will be broadcast with many musical interludes on September 28 at prime time on ORF 2. This much can be said: the show is a meeting of worlds!