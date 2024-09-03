Building permit is “gone”

Chamber of Commerce shows interest in property

It remains to be seen what will happen with the property. What is exciting, however, is that the Chamber of Commerce has expressed great interest in using the site for itself again, as Chamber Director Harald Schermann confirms: "There are concrete plans to upgrade the Oberwart site. In addition to renovating the building, we are also looking at the option of using the space sold to Neue Eisenstädter." The next meeting will take place today, Tuesday.