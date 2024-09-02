USA seizes Venezuela’s president’s jet

Maduro's re-election is not recognized

The conflict between the USA and the South American state has intensified following the recent presidential election, which was overshadowed by allegations of fraud. The opposition accuses the government of electoral fraud and claims victory for its candidate Edmundo González. Several countries, including the USA, Peru and Argentina, officially recognized the opposition candidate as the legitimate winner of the election in the days following the ballot. The European Union and the Organization of American States also questioned the official election results.