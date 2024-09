Bramberg kicker has ended three years of suffering

You wouldn't wish a medical record like David Nindl's on anyone. The Bramberg player has only played 22 games in the Salzburg League over the past three years. This was due to numerous injuries. It all started in the summer of 2021 when he tore the collateral ligament in his ankle. After recovering, he was back on the pitch the following spring. But then came the shock: torn cruciate ligament. The operation in Innsbruck followed in April 2022. His fellow sufferer at the time: Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. The German was also operated on in the Tyrolean capital and was in the next room. "I met him and we had a quick chat," said Nindl happily, snapping a photo.