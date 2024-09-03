After a two-year break
Takes over cult show: Kamenar returns to Ö3
For 20 years, he was the voice of Ö3, hosting shows such as "Sternstunden" with Gerade Rogers and the "Ö3-Hauptabendshow". In 2022, Thomas Kamenar hung up his microphone at the public broadcaster. More than two years later, the 45-year-old is taking over one of the station's most legendary formats...
While the unplugged version of the cult classic "Take On Me" by A-Ha rang out, Thomas Kamenar said goodbye to his listeners on Ö3 for the very last time on June 28, 2022. An emotional goosebump moment, after all, the presenter was the voice of Ö3 for 20 years. He left with a smile and a tear in his eye - Kamenar turned his back on a long career in radio, but started a new one with his wife Petra and his brother Maximilian. With their company Studio Kamenar, they have since been producing content "in strong images and powerful sounds", as they describe it, for themselves and others. The fact that the long-standing "Sternstunden" and "Ö3-Hauptabendshow" presenter is now returning to his old radio home is a fateful coincidence and the choice of the last song of his last show should be an omen for his new adventure.
Kamenar takes on "Solid Gold"
The slightly faster original version of the 80s hit "Take On Me" would be a perfect song for Kamenar's "new" show - the 45-year-old is taking over the cult format "Solid Gold". Having grown up with radio legend Eberhard Forcher, Benny Hörtnagl, who left the station at the end of August, has been presenting the greatest rock and pop classics from Ö3's history since 2019. From September 15, this will be done by Thomas Kamenar, himself a great music lover, for whom this closes a circle, as he reveals to the "Krone": "I'm very happy to be back in front of the Ö3 microphone. Hosting the biggest and best music show in the country is a great honor for me and even more fun!"
