Takes over cult show: Kamenar returns to Ö3

While the unplugged version of the cult classic "Take On Me" by A-Ha rang out, Thomas Kamenar said goodbye to his listeners on Ö3 for the very last time on June 28, 2022. An emotional goosebump moment, after all, the presenter was the voice of Ö3 for 20 years. He left with a smile and a tear in his eye - Kamenar turned his back on a long career in radio, but started a new one with his wife Petra and his brother Maximilian. With their company Studio Kamenar, they have since been producing content "in strong images and powerful sounds", as they describe it, for themselves and others. The fact that the long-standing "Sternstunden" and "Ö3-Hauptabendshow" presenter is now returning to his old radio home is a fateful coincidence and the choice of the last song of his last show should be an omen for his new adventure.