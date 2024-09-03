“Handicats” will soon have a new home

The purely donation-financed association Paradies für "Handicats" - Katzenhoffnung Steiermark runs a sanctuary for disabled cats that are paralyzed, incontinent or otherwise impaired and would not find a home in normal animal shelters. Without this special facility, they would be euthanized.

Bettina Bernadowitsch lives with the cats, currently around 50 animals, under one roof and looks after them around the clock together with her team.

More information at katzenhoffnung.at

Donation account: Katzenhoffnung Steiermark, IBAN: AT08 1200 0100 3890 5419