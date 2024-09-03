Sanctuary for cats
“Handicats” will soon have a new home
There is light at the end of the tunnel for Styrian animal rights activist Bettina Bernadowitsch and her cats in need of care: After the unique project was already on the brink of collapse, the imminent restart at another location is now as good as fixed - also thanks to many "Krone" readers.
The "Steirerkrone" story two months ago about the impending demise of the Katzenhoffnung Steiermark sanctuary made waves: animal lovers were stunned that this flagship project was in danger of failing due to building regulations and a begrudging neighbor. As reported, founder Bettina Bernadowitsch is no longer allowed to run an animal shelter in her house in Söding-St. Johann following a change in zoning regulations - even though everything is in order in terms of animal welfare and the association's self-sacrificing work has won several awards.
The only chance for the "Handicats" to continue to have a good life: Move to a new home and make a completely new start. An enormous financial feat for the purely donation-financed association.
Renovation to start in October
What has happened since then? "Cat mom" Bernadowitsch has found a suitable house in the neighboring municipality of Mooskirchen, including enough land for a large outdoor enclosure. "The purchase contract has been signed and we have already submitted the special use application for an animal shelter," says the animal rights activist happily.
Now we just have to wait for a formal deadline under the Land Transfer Act for the purchase to become legally binding. Once everything is signed and sealed, the renovation work should start in October. None of this would be possible without a wave of support - including donations from Krone readers. "We are extremely grateful and overwhelmed. We now have confidence again, but hope for further support so that we can finalize everything," says Bernadovich.
Paradise for "Handicats"
The purely donation-financed association Paradies für "Handicats" - Katzenhoffnung Steiermark runs a sanctuary for disabled cats that are paralyzed, incontinent or otherwise impaired and would not find a home in normal animal shelters. Without this special facility, they would be euthanized.
Bettina Bernadowitsch lives with the cats, currently around 50 animals, under one roof and looks after them around the clock together with her team.
More information at katzenhoffnung.at
Donation account: Katzenhoffnung Steiermark, IBAN: AT08 1200 0100 3890 5419
But before the cats can finally move into their new home, there is still a lot of work to be done. That's why they are also hoping for help from companies. "We would be delighted to receive both tradesmen and building materials."
