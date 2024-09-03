New closures
Tunnel work in the Zillertal to start again soon
The people of the Zillertal need strong nerves again. There will be new closures at the Brettfall Tunnel in September and October. Work will then resume next year and in 2026.
The Brettfall Tunnel in the Zillertal was opened to traffic earlier than planned in early summer - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. However, the renovation was not yet complete. Further work was carried out over the summer, but this did not affect traffic.
"For example, parts of the new extinguishing water pipe were laid in the portal areas and work was carried out on the service buildings," the state explained in a press release.
A full closure is unavoidable from October 7 to 11.
Night closures and full closure
And work will continue. This entails new closures. From September 10 to 12, there will be night closures from 8 pm to 5 am. From September 16, there will be a night-time closure for two weeks from 7 pm to 6 am. And in the period from October 7 to 11, "a full closure is unavoidable".
During the night closure, the tunnel will be painted and asphalting work will take place during the one-week full closure.
"All traffic will be diverted via Rotholzer Straße (L 218) through the village of Strass. The usual driving bans for alternative traffic will apply," it says. New work will be carried out both next year and in 2026.
