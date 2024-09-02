Audi Q5/SQ5: Progress on a new basis

Rear seat now more variable

There is plenty of space again in the new Q5, and the variability of the rear bench seat has been improved compared to generation two. It is now fully adjustable, meaning it can be moved lengthways and its angle can be changed. A maximum of 1473 liters of luggage can be stored in the rear compartment. Also on board are an inductive and cooled charging tray with 15 watts of smartphone charging power and two USB-C ports in the front and two in the rear. Optionally, these can deliver up to 60 watts in the front and up to 100 watts in the rear, which can also be used to charge laptop batteries.