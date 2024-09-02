Third generation
Audi Q5/SQ5: Progress on a new basis
Audi is relaunching its mid-size SUV class. From the first quarter of 2025, the Q5 and SQ5 will take on the competition with electrified diesel and petrol engines. For the Ingolstadt-based company, this is an important step towards a rejuvenated model range.
Audi's portfolio has recently suffered from slight obsolescence and the necessary modernization measures have been delayed, in some cases considerably. Following the launch of the revamped A5 and A6 e-tron model series, the Q5 SUV, which has been particularly successful in the USA and Europe in particular, will be updated in September 2024 with prices starting at EUR 65,900. Initially with mild hybridized petrol and diesel engines, later also with plug-in hybrids. The Bavarian VW subsidiary is also adding a good portion of fresh infotainment and safety technology. And a modernized design based on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) used for the first time in the A5.
Significantly more streamlined appearance
The new appearance can be seen as a clearly recognizable evolution of the Audi design language. The third Q5 generation looks sportier, more dynamic, but also more elegant than its predecessors. You could say, somewhat heretically, that the slightly chubby look has disappeared. This can already be seen at the front with different, but always quite wide single frames depending on the equipment level. The designers describe the new headlights, which give the mid-range model a sharp look, as "sculpturally pronounced". The low-positioned air intake stands for width and solidity. In the S line version and the SQ5, special accents are added by chrome-look body parts.
The rising line from the sill to the rear bumpers is intended to create a crisp side impression. The rear has a very purist design, with large, smooth surfaces, a three-dimensionally drawn continuous light strip and the bumper with integrated diffuser. The exhaust tailpipes are based on the familiar Audi arithmetic: double square on the left for the diesels, square on the left and right for the petrol engines and four double round pipes on the S model. Audi offers eleven paint colors, plus rims in 17 to 21-inch formats, some of which are aerodynamically optimized. There are the exterior versions Basis, Advanced and S line, plus the SQ5. For the latter two, Audi also offers the black exterior package, which is already in high demand.
Rear window becomes brake light
As with the A5 and A6 e-tron, Audi offers the full personalization program for the front and rear lighting with various individually selectable light designs. For the first time in Europe, the brake light area can be enlarged in the Q5 by projecting a graphic from the roof spoiler into the upper area of the rear window. The SUV can also communicate with its surroundings via the optional OLED rear lights, for example by using clearly recognizable pictograms to indicate accident or breakdown sites.
The drives
At the start of 2025, Audi will be offering a two-liter TFSI engine and a TDI of the same size for the new Q5, each with 204 PS and 340 and 400 Nm respectively. There will also be the three-liter V6 petrol engine of the SQ5 with 367 hp and 550 Nm. They are supported by the new MHEV plus system with a 48-volt electrical system. Its drive train generator (TSG) delivers an additional 230 Nm and up to 18 kW/24 hp, for example when starting off, maneuvering or in city traffic. The system's 1.7 kWh battery can recuperate up to 25 kW during deceleration.
All-wheel drive is standard on the diesel and SQ5, and optional on the petrol version. Two plug-in hybrids, which according to Audi can drive more than 80 kilometers purely electrically, will be added later. The driving performance and fuel consumption figures for the start engine will also be added later.
Digital stage in the cockpit
Inside, passengers can expect the "digital stage", a panoramic display in curved design and OLED technology, which consists of the 11.9-inch central instrument and the 14.5-inch MMI display. On request, the front passenger can also play along with a 10.9-inch display. Audi packs all currently available assistants into the Q5, in some cases for an extra charge. The standard equipment includes rear parking assist, lane departure warning and efficiency assist.
A configurable head-up display, which can also be used to control vehicle and infotainment functions, is available as an option. In entertainment mode, for example, the favorite radio station or podcast can be selected via the list control. Incoming calls can be shown in the head-up display and answered using the steering wheel button. Audi uses Android Automotive from Google as the operating system in the Q5. Content is updated via over-the-air updates. The learning voice assistant is also on board. Additional apps can be downloaded directly, i.e. without a smartphone in between. Good sound is provided by the Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System, which can be further upgraded via "Functions on Demand".
Rear seat now more variable
There is plenty of space again in the new Q5, and the variability of the rear bench seat has been improved compared to generation two. It is now fully adjustable, meaning it can be moved lengthways and its angle can be changed. A maximum of 1473 liters of luggage can be stored in the rear compartment. Also on board are an inductive and cooled charging tray with 15 watts of smartphone charging power and two USB-C ports in the front and two in the rear. Optionally, these can deliver up to 60 watts in the front and up to 100 watts in the rear, which can also be used to charge laptop batteries.
That leaves the prices. The front-wheel drive petrol model starts at 65,900 euros, with all-wheel drive it costs 68,400 euros. The TDI is available from 66,900 euros and the SQ5 from 104,600 euros. So progress certainly has its price. (SPX)
