New VW California: great cinema, (small) flame
The VW California is regarded as the archetypal camper van. Intelligently designed, high-priced even as a used vehicle, practical and flexible. The new one is bigger and even more sophisticated, but with one caveat. "Krone" motoring editor Stephan Schätzl has already been on the road with the top model - for this video driving report!
All variants are now based on the long version of the VW T7 Multivan, so the new California is 5.17 meters long, garage-compatible at 1.99 meters high and always has two sliding doors (optionally with closing assistance). This means it is 27 centimeters and one sliding door ahead of its predecessor. The range extends over several expansion stages from the bare California (simple Multivan with pop-up roof) to the top model called California Ocean, which is practically the full expansion stage. However, the surcharge list still has a lot to offer here too.
It makes sense to speak of the "Hotel California with a sea view", whereby even the drive towards the sea is a pleasure. Thanks to the Multivan base, the stylish camper drives more like a car than ever before. Over the Vršič Pass, a real realm of bends with some miserable asphalt in Slovenia, the chassis with its adaptive dampers, which can be adjusted in 15 stages, can show off its strengths. Despite weighing just under 2.5 tons and a naturally high centre of gravity, the body leans surprisingly little to one side and the steering is precise and responsive. First class. On the other hand, the Cali also masters the comfort compartment.
With optional Travel Assist, you have a part-time chauffeur with you, who even parks automatically, and electronics ensure a safe journey at all times. IQ.Light with LED matrix headlights turns night into day. In terms of equipment, not much is missing (on request) compared to a VW Touareg, apart from air suspension and rear-wheel steering perhaps. Great cinema.
The 150 hp TDI remains acoustically in the background, starts up well - portioned by the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission - and is not excessively thirsty at 8.5 liters on average. Alternatively, a petrol engine with 204 hp can also be ordered from market launch. A plug-in hybrid with 245 hp system power will be added later as the only all-wheel drive.
The diesel can take up to two tons on the fold-out trailer coupling.
Completely new interior concept
The interior is much more flexible than before. Instead of a bench seat, there are two individual seats in the rear that can be moved with one hand, with integrated seat belts and a drawer under the seat. They are very easy to remove because they only weigh 24 kg each. If you leave the left one at home, you have more space for luggage (or a bicycle), but can still use the bed.
This only rests on the right-hand seat (and an extra bar): You lay the seat flat, fold the mattress with the integrated wooden base forwards - and you have a 2.00 meter by 1.07 meter lying surface. Those who like to lie on a sleeping mat on the floor will feel comfortable here, otherwise the lower bed is too hard.
The bed under the standard pop-up roof is much more comfortable. Thanks to the disc springs, even sensitive campers can spend their nights relaxing on the 2.03 x 1.12 meter bed. Zippered windows all around, a light switch and USB-C connection (45 watts) make life on the second floor even sweeter.
New and also a contribution to a sweeter life: The access to the top is now closed by a one-piece sliding flap instead of the annoying slatted blind. Incidentally, the electric drive for the high roof costs extra.
The blackout concept is not so sweet: roller blinds are only available in the living area. The windows of the front doors can be easily covered with magnetic blankets. The windshield requires more effort: you have to use folding rods to stretch a blanket measuring around two by one meter, which you then clamp into the windshield. This is because the Multivan base has triangular side windows that make a roller blind impossible.
Enough for making coffee
With the high roof extended and the bed folded up, the headroom is 2.11 meters (otherwise 1.30 m). Overall, the interior is more airy than before. No mean feat, with a wheelbase of 3.12 meters and the extended body there is also more space. But it also creates a completely different feeling of space when both sliding doors are open, because the kitchen unit has been shortened so that you can easily get in and out on the left.
This in turn has a serious disadvantage: there is only a single gas flame next to the sink. That's enough for making coffee, but for spaghetti with tomato sauce you have to place an extra camping stove on the extra table, which can be fixed in three positions. Or an induction hob, but you need shore power for this.
Advantage of the short kitchen: the fridge drawer opens into the passageway, so you can easily reach the ice-cold drinks from outside. You also have everything you need for the really big outdoor cooking action on an adequately sized camping stove.
The awning can now be ordered ex works for the left-hand side instead of the right-hand side, so you are protected from the sun and rain in the outdoor kitchen. A second awning is not available ex works, but you can buy it separately or simply pull in an awning or awning to open up the second terrace.
Furnished three-room apartment
The rear door, which can always be opened manually, once again accommodates two folding armchairs as standard. These are now secured against accidental folding and are more comfortable than before thanks to the higher backrest. The somewhat rickety camping table is now located in the cover of the rear luggage compartment. It can be used as a patio table or as an indoor dining table if you slide it into the bar on the kitchen unit. The two seats in the driver's cab can not only be adjusted in height OR turned around, but both.
There is even a color display on the wall in the living room. This is not used as a television, but to control the various camping functions, from the air conditioning, lights and light strips to monitoring the fill levels of the tanks and batteries. On board are up to 29 liters of fresh water, a tank for 22 liters of waste water and two batteries, each with 40 Ah (480 watt hours). These should provide autonomy for a weekend. If the next journey is quite short, charging can be accelerated while driving at the touch of a button.
Instead of this display, you can also use the touchscreen in the cockpit or a cell phone app. The camping mode is a nice touch: if it is activated, all lights remain dark when you open a door - not only pleasant for the neighbors at the campsite. The same applies to the closing support for the sliding doors and tailgate.
There are lights and light strips everywhere in the interior, including light switches. There is also no shortage of USB-C sockets or 230-volt sockets. There is also a connection for the outdoor shower in the rear, but unfortunately there is nowhere to attach the shower head. Removing the hose from the corner storage compartment is also somewhat awkward due to the puzzle-like floor. The fresh water connection is now also located inside.
The prices
VW has not yet commented on the prices for the Austrian market. Only the base price of 70,000 euros for the California Beach is certain. Based on the German prices, the basic Ocean should come in at around 100,000 euros, the almost fully equipped test vehicle at around 120,000 euros.
Driving citation
Traveling with the VW California Ocean is camping at the highest level, naturally also in terms of price. But you can also use it as an everyday car without any problems and even long day trips can be completed in a relaxed manner. A lot has been thought through in this new generation, everything looks high-quality and durable (apart from the table, perhaps). Only the reduction to one instead of two cooking flames is a real shortcoming. California glampers will perhaps go to the posh Italian restaurant more often. You don't just have to be able to afford the hippie life - you also have to be cut out for it.
Why?
Great handling
Well thought out in detail
Noble appearance
Why not?
No fully-fledged kitchen
Or perhaps ...
... Ford Nugget, Citroën Holidays, Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo
