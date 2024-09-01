New VW California: great cinema, (small) flame

Driving citation

Traveling with the VW California Ocean is camping at the highest level, naturally also in terms of price. But you can also use it as an everyday car without any problems and even long day trips can be completed in a relaxed manner. A lot has been thought through in this new generation, everything looks high-quality and durable (apart from the table, perhaps). Only the reduction to one instead of two cooking flames is a real shortcoming. California glampers will perhaps go to the posh Italian restaurant more often. You don't just have to be able to afford the hippie life - you also have to be cut out for it.