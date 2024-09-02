Thun: 1961 the last ÖLV winner in Zurich to date

"Best piece of the ÖLV"

A success that was naturally honored by the domestic media. "Thun now also conquers Zurich" was the headline of the "Illustrierte Kronen-Zeitung" at the time. The article stated that the Austrian Athletics Federation "really has no regrets about giving its best piece, the hammer thrower Thun, the opportunity to compete abroad. After his victory at the Prague meeting, the Viennese won the competition on Tuesday evening in Zurich's famous Letzigrund Stadium with 63.20 meters." In "pouring rain", as the specialist magazine "Sport" (Zurich) reported, this was a huge distance in front of 8500 spectators. The ÖLV was delighted in its "Mitteilungen, 4. Folge 1961": "Thun continues its winning streak at Letzigrund. Heinrich Thun secured the only Austrian victory at the international meeting of the LC-Zurich at Letzigrund, which was once again magnificently attended."