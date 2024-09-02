1 million new users
Rival Bluesky benefits from Brazil’s X ban
The blocking of Elon Musk's online platform X (formerly Twitter) in Brazil has brought significant growth to its much smaller competitor Bluesky. The app's creators announced at the weekend that they had gained one million new users in the past few days. According to media reports, X has around 20 million users in Brazil.
Judge Alexandre de Moraes from the Supreme Federal Court had X blocked in the South American country. He has long accused the service of not taking decisive enough action against the spread of hate speech and fake news.
Conflict with judge escalated
The conflict had recently escalated. The judge demanded that X block the accounts of right-wing activists who spread conspiracy theories and false information. Musk described the demand as unlawful, the online platform did not comply with the request - and did not pay the fine imposed.
When Musk also let an ultimatum pass with the demand to appoint a legal representative for Brazil, Moraes ordered the blocking on Friday. Musk, for his part, referred to freedom of speech and described the judge as an "evil dictator".
Since Musk has been at the helm, users have been running away
In recent years, Bluesky and other competing services have already gained some traction from users who disliked the shift to the right on Twitter and X after Musk's purchase in October 2022. The tech billionaire and head of the electric car manufacturer Tesla is himself on the American right, whose views he disseminates to his 190 million followers on X every day.
However, the various apps have not yet been able to achieve the significance of X. Some have already failed. The most popular of the X alternatives is Threads from the Facebook group Meta, with around 200 million monthly active users at the last count.
