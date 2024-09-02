Win a luxury vacation in red-white-red

The Stanglwirt - pure luxury and nature

The Stanglwirt in Tyrol is known far beyond Austria's borders and combines a traditional ambience with modern luxury. An award-winning wellness offer, ranging from a spacious sauna area to soothing spa treatments, invites you to relax. Sports enthusiasts will get their money's worth in the hotel's own fitness garden or on the tennis courts. Golfers will also love the Stanglwirt, as there is a wonderful 18-hole golf course right on the doorstep. And best of all: all this is set against an incomparable mountain backdrop, which you can enjoy every minute of your stay.