Win a luxury vacation in red-white-red
For many families, the perfect vacation is a combination of relaxation, nature experiences and exciting adventures. But where can you find all this in one place? Whether in the picturesque Alps or in one of Europe's most exciting theme parks - here you can experience exactly that. With a bit of luck, you'll soon be enjoying an unforgettable break where both relaxation and action take center stage.
However, if you and your family are looking for thrills and entertainment, Europa-Park in Germany is the ideal choice. Germany's largest theme park offers something for everyone - from breathtaking roller coasters to fascinating shows. And after a day full of thrilling experiences, there is no better place to relax than one of the park's 4-star superior adventure hotels.
Action and fun at Europa-Park - with a touch of Austria
Europa-Park's adventure hotels are themed and whisk you away to fascinating worlds. Each hotel is unique, whether you want to stay in the Mediterranean atmosphere of the "Hotel Colosseo", experience the Nordic coziness of the "Hotel Krønasår" or be enchanted by the Spanish flair of the "Hotel El Andaluz" - every stay here is a special experience. The luxurious rooms offer the highest level of comfort and are ideal for families who need a well-deserved break after a long day at the park.
A special highlight at Europa-Park is the "Austria" theme world. Here you feel like you are in the middle of the Alps - atmospherically designed and with typical attractions such as the lively water roller coaster "Tiroler Wildwasserbahn". You will also be spoiled with culinary delights here: enjoy traditional Austrian dishes and be enchanted by the alpine charm. Admission for the whole day is included in the price, so you and your family can make the most of the park's variety.
The Stanglwirt - pure luxury and nature
The Stanglwirt in Tyrol is known far beyond Austria's borders and combines a traditional ambience with modern luxury. An award-winning wellness offer, ranging from a spacious sauna area to soothing spa treatments, invites you to relax. Sports enthusiasts will get their money's worth in the hotel's own fitness garden or on the tennis courts. Golfers will also love the Stanglwirt, as there is a wonderful 18-hole golf course right on the doorstep. And best of all: all this is set against an incomparable mountain backdrop, which you can enjoy every minute of your stay.
The Stanglwirt also has special highlights in store for younger guests: Guided pony rides in the idyllic surroundings of the hotel are an experience that will make children's hearts beat faster. There are also numerous other activities and surprises that will delight your children. Whether at the spacious children's farm, riding Lipizzaner horses or splashing around in the unique children's water world - boredom is guaranteed not to be an issue here.
The family suites at the Stanglwirt offer plenty of space and natural pinewood furnishings that are ideally suited to the needs of families. Every morning you can look forward to a rich, indulgent breakfast that leaves nothing to be desired and features regional specialties from organic farming, including from our own farm. In the evening, enjoy an exquisite dinner in one of the hotel's restaurants, which are renowned for their outstanding cuisine.
Win unique experiences for the whole family
With the "Krone" you have the chance to win one of these great vacation packages for the whole family. We are giving away
- An overnight stay in one of the 4-star Suprior adventure hotels including breakfast and admission to Europa-Park for a total of 4 people.
- Two nights in a beautiful family suite for 2 adults and 2 children including a pampering breakfast and dinner and, on top of that, guided pony rides for the children and a few surprise highlights on site.
Simply complete the form below by the closing date of September 13, 09:00 and with a little luck you will be one of the lucky winners.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for subscribers to the "Krone" travel time newsletter! All participating subscribers to the "Krone"-Reisezeit newsletter not only receive the latest news about vacation planning and the best travel reports from the "Krone", but also have double the chance of winning! So subscribe to the free newsletter now and win. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
