On the fourth floor, the goal is Upper Austria

In June, the framework agreement with the Bundesliga regarding promotion to the second division was terminated by the ÖFB virtually out of the blue. Even more exciting: although the provincial associations had blocked the idea only last year, working groups were set up for a possible reform of the soccer leagues below. The next meeting on the topic will take place on September 13 in Salzburg - one day before the election of the new regional president. If you ask around in the lower house for reform ideas for the regional league, you quickly realize that there is a desire for change!