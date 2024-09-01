“I will remember this for the rest of my life!”

A victory at the Paralympics is all the more remarkable because there are only two classification classes in wheelchair tennis. Langmann, who has been paraplegic since a car accident at the age of two, is competing against many who have less physical limitations and can often even walk in everyday life. There are 48 players competing in Paris - only two have a similar degree of disability to Langmann. "That's not entirely fair. But tennis is more than just getting from A to B quickly, there are so many other factors." Like mental strength, technique, wit. "I will continue to try to get the absolute best out of myself," says Langmann, currently number 33 in the world rankings.