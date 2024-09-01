Paralympics
“I will remember this for the rest of my life!”
Final stop in round two: tennis ace Nico Langmann failed at the Paralympic Games in Paris, losing 4:6, 1:6 to the Dutch former world number one Maikel Scheffers despite a strong first set. The Viennese will nevertheless leave Roland Garros with a smile.
Nico Langmann described his opening victory at Roland Garros, his first success in his third appearance at the Paralympic Games, as the "best day of his career", but the 27-year-old Viennese was denied a second great moment - 4:6, 1:6 against Dutchman Maikel Scheffers, four-time Grand Slam winner, former world number one and 2008 Paralympic bronze medallist. "I had my chances, but in the decisive phases I lacked that little bit of something."
In a hard-fought first set, Langmann put in a strong performance in front of his fan club, consisting of around 50 friends, family members and acquaintances who had flown over to Paris. The first six games all went to deuce - before Scheffers stepped up a gear at the decisive moment. "I saw that I could upset him with a solid performance," said Langmann. "The first set could definitely have gone my way." In set two, Scheffers increasingly took command and ultimately (too) clearly advanced to the round of 16.
A whole career worked towards
Langmann, who is still in doubles action on Sunday afternoon together with Josef Riegler, will nevertheless leave Paris with a smile on his face. The first round victory, which he has "worked towards his whole career", "can no longer be taken away from me": "I will remember this day for the rest of my life.
That's not entirely fair. But tennis is more than just getting from A to B quickly, there are so many other factors. I will continue to try to get the absolute best out of myself.
A victory at the Paralympics is all the more remarkable because there are only two classification classes in wheelchair tennis. Langmann, who has been paraplegic since a car accident at the age of two, is competing against many who have less physical limitations and can often even walk in everyday life. There are 48 players competing in Paris - only two have a similar degree of disability to Langmann. "That's not entirely fair. But tennis is more than just getting from A to B quickly, there are so many other factors." Like mental strength, technique, wit. "I will continue to try to get the absolute best out of myself," says Langmann, currently number 33 in the world rankings.
"Absolutely convinced of my path"
Who is already looking forward to the upcoming 2028 Games in Los Angeles. "Everything here in Paris has made me want more." He will continue on his path with coach Oliver Hagenauer, under whom he previously trained and was ranked number 18 in the world: "I'm absolutely convinced of that, we've made great strides in the past year and he's giving me great support."
Like the fan delegation that accompanied Langmann to Paris - the atmosphere at his matches was exceptional. "It was an absolute home game for me. It's surreal that so many people who are important to me are here, making the effort and carving out time to come here."
