How do we know that? From Raphinha's beautiful wife Natalia Rodrigues. She documented everything via Insta stories at the highest accounting level. She herself was at the stadium in a Barca shirt with her tummy rolled up (barely a year and a half after the birth of their son, and again in a perfectly toned body, as the social media norm demands), sending her sweetheart energy from the stands. And then she took a picture on her cell phone when the Goleador came home. Her son was waiting for him in his pyjamas. And he was absolutely delighted - probably not so much because his dad scored three times, but simply because he was there. The fact that the successful daddy brought home the match ball will at least not have bothered the junior.