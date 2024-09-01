Raphina on a high
Three goals in the 7-0 thrashing of Valladolid - but the real highlight of the day was waiting for Barca's Raphinha at home: his cute son was clearly delighted when his dad arrived (whose three goals he probably didn't really care about).
How do we know that? From Raphinha's beautiful wife Natalia Rodrigues. She documented everything via Insta stories at the highest accounting level. She herself was at the stadium in a Barca shirt with her tummy rolled up (barely a year and a half after the birth of their son, and again in a perfectly toned body, as the social media norm demands), sending her sweetheart energy from the stands. And then she took a picture on her cell phone when the Goleador came home. Her son was waiting for him in his pyjamas. And he was absolutely delighted - probably not so much because his dad scored three times, but simply because he was there. The fact that the successful daddy brought home the match ball will at least not have bothered the junior.
Perfect start to the season
Things are going really well for Barca at the moment - not least thanks to Raphinha. The Catalans rounded off their perfect start to the season on Saturday with a gala of goals. Hansi Flick's team rolled over Real Valladolid 7:0 on Saturday and are on top of the table after four rounds with a maximum of twelve points.
Professional success, plus apparently a functioning family - Raphinha's life seems to be okay at the moment.
