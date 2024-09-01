Top seeds Sinner and Swiatek in the round of 16

Swiatek aims for a double

Swiatek is aiming for her second US Open victory since 2022. Against Pavlyuchenkova, she once again showed that she never gives up a ball, even when clearly in the lead. "I just wanted to concentrate on myself. Because she plays very powerfully and also served well," she praised the clearly inferior player. Swiatek recognizes in herself that she now plays with more variability than before and also attributes this to her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski. "But I can still improve in all areas," said the 23-year-old, who is the clear leader in the world rankings.