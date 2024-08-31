Pacult with criticism:
“Then I’ll put a Tippkick girl in goal”
Austria Klagenfurt were not at all convincing for a long time against Blau-Weiß Linz and coach Peter Pacult received criticism from the stands - in the end, the second win in a row. And the Violet head coach was not sparing with his criticism of his own goalkeeper. Debutant Salifou has made a decision about his Togo national team call-up.
Happy and satisfied. Peter Pacult was definitely not after the 3:1 win over Blau-Weiß Linz. And rightly so. Despite being outnumbered, there were many deficiencies in the passing game, hardly any goalscoring threat - and the team was not solid at the back either. And one player in particular was on the receiving end of Pacult's wrath: Goalkeeper Marco Knaller. When Ronivaldo equalized at 1:1, the 37-year-old made a brutal mistake and conceded a free-kick into the corner of the goal that was neither sharp nor well-placed.
"It's not the first time..."
"That shouldn't happen to a veteran like him! It's not the first time he's scored in the goalkeeper's corner like that - so I can put a Tippkick-Mandl in right away. I know it's tough. But he has to swallow the criticism now - his teammates saved him in the end."
"Kasai should look better!"
The biggest upset of the evening was, of course, the red card against Linz defender Strauss - who was clearly the last man to play the ball before hitting Bobzien. But referee Weinberger stood by his wrong decision and the VAR confirmed it - for whatever reason. Visiting coach Gerald Scheiblehner was rightly upset: "Many decisions in recent weeks were not fit for the Bundesliga, unjust, unfair - for several teams. I think it's a mockery that referees never admit their mistakes. Referee boss Kasai should take a better look in future and remove his protective hand!" Klagenfurt really doesn't seem to be a good place for real whistles. . .
Whistling and criticism against Pacult
The victory was a hard one - but in the end Austria Klagenfurt were beaming with relief! Also thanks to Peter Pacult's golden touch: Because "PP" had brought on Nici Binder and Philipp Wydra in minute 66 - and even earned a whistling concert from his own fans for doing so, because he also took off the strong debutant Salifou and goal-scoring hope Toshevski in the course of the total of five changes. In the end, however, Pacult was proved right again. . .
Despite a failed Wernitznig free-kick, Binder redeemed the Violets late on - from a turn into the far corner for the all-important 2:1 (82')! "I went all out, I'm so happy," he beamed after scoring his second league goal.
And Wydra made it 3-1 in the 89th minute with his Bundesliga debut - because he grabbed the ball again after a corner kick he had taken himself and headed through from an acute angle. "An indescribable feeling - I'll take the ball with me as a souvenir!" said the jubilant 21-year-old.
But the victory was hard, very hard earned. They had taken an early 1:0 lead after 13 minutes through Bobzien, who coolly finished a great pass from Toshevski (who drew three players on him) from eleven meters. But after the excessive red card for Linz defender Strauss, the game went downhill! "We were suddenly too embarrassed to make the important meters, to run even more, were no longer confident in our passing," said newcomer Salifou - who will not be fulfilling his Togo team call-up but will remain here - with no shortage of self-criticism.
And so they conceded 1:1 (45' +2) through Ronivaldo's "farmer's trick" with a free-kick - looked left, shot right - and had hardly any solutions or dangerous actions despite being outnumbered. . .
If you pay, you can criticize. But I'd like to see the critics on the bench to see how they would work. . .
Peter Pacult
. . . until the "jokers" stung - and Pacult grinned: "Of course I heard the whistles - but the coach did everything right again. And I always say: If you pay, you can criticize. But I'd like to see the critics on the bench and see how they would work. . ."
Now it's time for the international break - on Friday (3 pm, Karawankenblickstadion) the team will play Domzale (Slo) in a test match.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.