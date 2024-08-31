“Then I’ll put a Tippkick girl in goal”

"Kasai should look better!"

The biggest upset of the evening was, of course, the red card against Linz defender Strauss - who was clearly the last man to play the ball before hitting Bobzien. But referee Weinberger stood by his wrong decision and the VAR confirmed it - for whatever reason. Visiting coach Gerald Scheiblehner was rightly upset: "Many decisions in recent weeks were not fit for the Bundesliga, unjust, unfair - for several teams. I think it's a mockery that referees never admit their mistakes. Referee boss Kasai should take a better look in future and remove his protective hand!" Klagenfurt really doesn't seem to be a good place for real whistles. . .