Too dry for too long
Pine forest is “stressed” due to heatwave
Black pines characterize the landscape in Steinfeld. Although these trees are frugal, the drought that has lasted too long is now having consequences.
Anyone walking through the pine forests in the southern industrial district will quickly notice that in some places the trees have more brown than green needles. This is due to the current weather conditions - because the black pines, as the pines are also known, are under stress due to the prolonged drought.
Fungus strikes
This makes them more susceptible to disease, explains Hubert Hasenauer from the Institute of Silviculture. As a result, the so-called Dipoldia fungus is currently having an easy time with the pines - and infecting their needles. When the trees are under drought stress, the fungus eventually gains the upper hand.
Heatwave is too much
In the Steinfeld region around Wiener Neustadt and Neunkirchen, it tends to rain less than in many other regions of the country. In the area around Haschendorf in the district of Wiener Neustadt, for example, rainfall has decreased by around ten percent over the past 20 years. "At the same time, however, the annual temperature has risen during this time," says Hasenauer. In addition, the sandy soils of the Steinfeld hold water less well. "In principle, these would be good conditions for the black pine," says the scientist. But the current heatwave is apparently too much even for these frugal trees.
