Pine forest is “stressed” due to heatwave

Heatwave is too much

In the Steinfeld region around Wiener Neustadt and Neunkirchen, it tends to rain less than in many other regions of the country. In the area around Haschendorf in the district of Wiener Neustadt, for example, rainfall has decreased by around ten percent over the past 20 years. "At the same time, however, the annual temperature has risen during this time," says Hasenauer. In addition, the sandy soils of the Steinfeld hold water less well. "In principle, these would be good conditions for the black pine," says the scientist. But the current heatwave is apparently too much even for these frugal trees.