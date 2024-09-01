The apparition

"If you hadn't been playing on your phone but had held the camera up to the sky, you could be earning some serious money right now," I said to my eldest. "I filmed it," he replied, his voice breaking, "but there's nothing on it." He looked again in the direction of the night sky where the unusually bright tail of light had just appeared. "You could offer the video to a news platform now. You'd be sure of a few hundred thousand likes and the comments section would be overflowing with conspiracy theories." - "Dad, I just need a cell phone with a better camera," he replied resignedly. "Then it would also be great for earning money," he added.