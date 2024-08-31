Puch relinquishes title, leaders remain unblemished

Exclusion and injuries in Eugendorf

Bürmoos, meanwhile, could breathe a sigh of relief. The Flachgau side, plagued by injury worries, won 2:1 in Eugendorf late on thanks to a spectacular goal from Ugrinovic. The only downside: Stadler had to watch on for longer after taking a blow to the groin with an elbow. "We had to lead 3:0 at the break, we fought like lions. It was extremely important that we managed to get some breathing space at the back," said Bürmoos chairman Robert Eckschlager. However, Eugendorf also complained about bad luck with injuries: Endletzberger was ruled out before the break with a suspected serious ankle injury. Crnogorcevic twisted his knee just before being sent off in the closing stages and was taken off by the ambulance. "We were superior in the second half. It's bitter when you make a mistake and lose," summed up sporting director Christof Kopleder.