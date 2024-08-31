Salzburg League
Puch relinquishes title, leaders remain unblemished
The start to the fifth round of the Salzburg League on Friday was a tough one. With a bit of luck, leaders Seekirchen remained flawless in their match against Anif, while the chasing teams were equally impressive. Meanwhile, there was relief for the still winless Straßwalchners and promoted ASV. Meanwhile, Puch were left guessing.
An own goal from a deflected free-kick decided the game of the round between Seekirchen and the resurgent Anifer, as Erkek scored into his own goal. "After 30 minutes, we no longer had such a grip on the game and were unable to keep the ball up front," said Seekirchen coach Mario Lapkalo. He knew: "Everyone is just waiting for us to fall over again." Indeed: The Wallerseers have only lost one game in 2024 and have not conceded a goal since round one.
Anif coach Tom Eder was satisfied with his squad's performance: "We sold ourselves dearly!" He was more annoyed about the free-kick whistle before the golden goal. "We also had three or four chances. In Seekirchen, you just have to take one of them." The only problem was that goalkeeper Heuberger fumbled twice and birthday boy Sparber headed over once.
Coaching debut went wrong, Grödig won too high
Behind them, Hallein struggled to a 4-2 win at SAK, spoiling the debut of interim coach Nemeth-Strasshofer. "It all takes time," said Hallein sporting director David König on the course of the game. Luck also played its part: Gallei's shot hit the crossbar, at the other end Gigic netted with a long-range shot. At 4:2, the Nonntalers complained in vain about a double offside. "A decent performance. Of course we're now fed up because we didn't reward ourselves and were also unlucky," grumbled SAK vice-chairman Walter Larionows.
Meanwhile, Grödig, who defeated Siezenheim 4:1 (also with luck), remain Seekirchen's closest rivals. "They were closer to 2-0," admitted coach Arsim Deliu. Siezenheim counterpart Peter Urbanek said: "It was a really good away game for 70 minutes. It's grueling like that, also because we conceded cheap goals." They were unanimous: Overall, the victory was too high.
Exclusion and injuries in Eugendorf
Bürmoos, meanwhile, could breathe a sigh of relief. The Flachgau side, plagued by injury worries, won 2:1 in Eugendorf late on thanks to a spectacular goal from Ugrinovic. The only downside: Stadler had to watch on for longer after taking a blow to the groin with an elbow. "We had to lead 3:0 at the break, we fought like lions. It was extremely important that we managed to get some breathing space at the back," said Bürmoos chairman Robert Eckschlager. However, Eugendorf also complained about bad luck with injuries: Endletzberger was ruled out before the break with a suspected serious ankle injury. Crnogorcevic twisted his knee just before being sent off in the closing stages and was taken off by the ambulance. "We were superior in the second half. It's bitter when you make a mistake and lose," summed up sporting director Christof Kopleder.
First Straßwalchen win in a derby of all things
There are only seven minutes between Neumarkt and Straßwalchen. While the newly promoted side got off to a good start, the latter had to wait until the fifth round before their first three-pointer. "That's how a team that doesn't play against the coach performs," said home team coach Bernhard Huber-Rieder after the 4:1 win. His buddy Ivic scored from the penalty spot, while Wildmann netted twice with a furious performance. "We didn't stand a chance," admitted Neumarkt sporting director Hans Hajek, who also had to cope with the loss of top scorer Atiabou. The Straßwalchen victory was costly, however: Berner injured his ankle and keeper Tezzele dislocated his shoulder.
You invest so much heart and soul. It's good to finally get confirmation.
Straßwalchen-Coach Huber-Rieder nach dem ersten Sieg
"We can write off the championship title"
Puch, meanwhile, were crestfallen after losing 2-1 to promoted ASV. After barely a minute and a half, Ogunlade took advantage of a mistake by goalkeeper Colic with his head to make it 1:0, and Puch loanee Grasegger made it 2:0 with a Sunday shot from a corner. Puch managed to equalize through Petrovic, but Schranz held on to the win with a penalty saved against Rexhepi. "We've lost nothing up front in the league. We have to question ourselves," said Puch coach Mersudin Jukic in shock. President Christian Schwaiger added: "I was wrong. We certainly have nothing to do with the title this year." Meanwhile, ASV coach Adam Gawron was delighted with the second win en suite: "That was consistent and disciplined. A hard-fought success!"
I still trust my players, the quality is there. Where I was wrong: We have nothing to do with the title!
Puch-Boss Christian Schwaiger resümiert
The fifth round continues with Saturday's match between Thalgau and Golling (15), before Bramberg conclude the matchday on Sunday at home (17) against Hallwang.
