“Zadic jeopardizes the fight against corruption”

The "Falter" recently harshly criticized the high staff turnover at the WKStA under the leadership of Ilse Maria Vrabl-Sanda: Behind the scenes, the "Ibiza team", which has "meticulously familiarized itself with tens of thousands of pages of files since 2019", was disintegrating. Due to a lack of prospects at the WKStA, the longstanding senior public prosecutor Gregor Adamovic is now "working as a judge in St. Pölten, dealing with inn scuffles instead of Sebastian Kurz." It also said: "The authority is driving against the wall - without Alma Zadić taking the wheel from the head of the authority, Ilse Maria Vrabl-Sanda."