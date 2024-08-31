Vorteilswelt
Storm in Perchau

“There was 60 centimeters of gravel in front of the barn”

Nachrichten
31.08.2024 06:00

Mathias Weiss' farm in Perchau (municipality of Neumarkt) resembles a mud pit after the storms on Monday. The whole family is helping to shovel and dig - the municipality is now working on flood protection for future storms.

On Monday evening, the municipality of Neumarkt was surprised by a violent storm: the B 317 was washed out and is likely to be closed for weeks to come, while two farms in the village of Perchau were cut off from the outside world. "The second access road is being completed today. The municipality, fire departments and neighbors are helping where they can, but the storm cell caused enormous damage in some places," says mayor Josef Maier (ÖVP).

Tons of earth rolled over the farm of Mathias Weiss and his family. Fortunately, his sheep and goats were on summer pasture.
Tons of earth rolled over the farm of Mathias Weiss and his family. Fortunately, his sheep and goats were on summer pasture.
(Bild: Kevin Geißler)

This damage is still visible on Mathias Weiss' farm days after the storm: the family is still shoveling masses of earth to the side - the farm at the end of the ravine resembles a mud pit. "There was 60 centimeters of gravel in front of the barn. The barn, house and workshop were flooded and all the meadows were destroyed," says Weiss. Luckily, his sheep and goats were on the summer pasture in Judenburg on Monday.

Millions in damage in the market town
"My neighbor has lived there for 60 years, but it's never been this bad," says Weiss. "It's impossible to describe what happened. At first, we couldn't even get away on Monday." It tore a huge hole in the neighbor's floor.

Mayor Maier estimates the total damage in the municipality to be at least one million euros - in addition to the private damage. He now wants to take precautions for future storms: "We are working together with the state on flood protection," he says.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Fanny Gasser
Fanny Gasser
