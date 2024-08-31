“There was 60 centimeters of gravel in front of the barn”

On Monday evening, the municipality of Neumarkt was surprised by a violent storm: the B 317 was washed out and is likely to be closed for weeks to come, while two farms in the village of Perchau were cut off from the outside world. "The second access road is being completed today. The municipality, fire departments and neighbors are helping where they can, but the storm cell caused enormous damage in some places," says mayor Josef Maier (ÖVP).