Storm in Perchau
“There was 60 centimeters of gravel in front of the barn”
Mathias Weiss' farm in Perchau (municipality of Neumarkt) resembles a mud pit after the storms on Monday. The whole family is helping to shovel and dig - the municipality is now working on flood protection for future storms.
On Monday evening, the municipality of Neumarkt was surprised by a violent storm: the B 317 was washed out and is likely to be closed for weeks to come, while two farms in the village of Perchau were cut off from the outside world. "The second access road is being completed today. The municipality, fire departments and neighbors are helping where they can, but the storm cell caused enormous damage in some places," says mayor Josef Maier (ÖVP).
This damage is still visible on Mathias Weiss' farm days after the storm: the family is still shoveling masses of earth to the side - the farm at the end of the ravine resembles a mud pit. "There was 60 centimeters of gravel in front of the barn. The barn, house and workshop were flooded and all the meadows were destroyed," says Weiss. Luckily, his sheep and goats were on the summer pasture in Judenburg on Monday.
Millions in damage in the market town
"My neighbor has lived there for 60 years, but it's never been this bad," says Weiss. "It's impossible to describe what happened. At first, we couldn't even get away on Monday." It tore a huge hole in the neighbor's floor.
Mayor Maier estimates the total damage in the municipality to be at least one million euros - in addition to the private damage. He now wants to take precautions for future storms: "We are working together with the state on flood protection," he says.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.