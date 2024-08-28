Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Under conditions

Telegram boss released: five million euros bail

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 23:21

The French authorities have launched a formal investigation into Telegram founder Pawel Durow for allegedly aiding and abetting criminal offenses. French investigating judges found sufficient evidence for this on Wednesday, as the public prosecutor's office announced in the evening. Durov was released on bail of five million euros, but must remain under the supervision of the judicial authorities and is not allowed to leave France.

comment0 Kommentare

A statement from Durov was not initially available. He was arrested on Saturday evening shortly after landing at Le Bourget airport near Paris. The authorities accuse Telegram of failing to cooperate in the fight against cyber and financial crime. Telegram rejected the accusations in a statement following Durow's arrest.

Lack of intervention in chats
According to the public prosecutor's office, preliminary investigations into Durow have been ongoing for some time. The suspicion is that he was complicit in drug trafficking, money laundering, fraud and several offenses in connection with child abuse due to a lack of intervention in Telegram and insufficient cooperation with the authorities. He is also accused of failing to cooperate with authorities in legally permissible wiretapping measures. The Franco-Russian was therefore wanted by the authorities.

This photo taken on March 23, 2022 shows the mobile messaging and call service Telegram logo on a smartphone screen in Moscow. (Photo by AFP) (Bild: APA/AFP)
This photo taken on March 23, 2022 shows the mobile messaging and call service Telegram logo on a smartphone screen in Moscow. (Photo by AFP)
(Bild: APA/AFP)

The investigation against Durov may ultimately lead to a criminal trial if the investigators find sufficient evidence against the accused. Otherwise, the proceedings can be dropped. According to the public prosecutor's office, Durow could face up to ten years in prison and a fine of 500,000 euros for the accusation of aiding and abetting illegal transactions with the chat service alone.

"Have nothing to hide"
Telegram defended itself against the accusations. The company stated that it complied with all applicable rules. Durow "has nothing to hide". It is also "absurd" to hold a platform or its owner responsible for the misuse of the service by third parties.

Telegram has long been accused of not taking sufficient action against hate speech and other illegal activities. The company itself emphasizes that this is within "the standards of the industry".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf