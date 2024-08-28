Under conditions
Telegram boss released: five million euros bail
The French authorities have launched a formal investigation into Telegram founder Pawel Durow for allegedly aiding and abetting criminal offenses. French investigating judges found sufficient evidence for this on Wednesday, as the public prosecutor's office announced in the evening. Durov was released on bail of five million euros, but must remain under the supervision of the judicial authorities and is not allowed to leave France.
A statement from Durov was not initially available. He was arrested on Saturday evening shortly after landing at Le Bourget airport near Paris. The authorities accuse Telegram of failing to cooperate in the fight against cyber and financial crime. Telegram rejected the accusations in a statement following Durow's arrest.
Lack of intervention in chats
According to the public prosecutor's office, preliminary investigations into Durow have been ongoing for some time. The suspicion is that he was complicit in drug trafficking, money laundering, fraud and several offenses in connection with child abuse due to a lack of intervention in Telegram and insufficient cooperation with the authorities. He is also accused of failing to cooperate with authorities in legally permissible wiretapping measures. The Franco-Russian was therefore wanted by the authorities.
The investigation against Durov may ultimately lead to a criminal trial if the investigators find sufficient evidence against the accused. Otherwise, the proceedings can be dropped. According to the public prosecutor's office, Durow could face up to ten years in prison and a fine of 500,000 euros for the accusation of aiding and abetting illegal transactions with the chat service alone.
"Have nothing to hide"
Telegram defended itself against the accusations. The company stated that it complied with all applicable rules. Durow "has nothing to hide". It is also "absurd" to hold a platform or its owner responsible for the misuse of the service by third parties.
Telegram has long been accused of not taking sufficient action against hate speech and other illegal activities. The company itself emphasizes that this is within "the standards of the industry".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.