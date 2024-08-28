Telegram boss released: five million euros bail

Lack of intervention in chats

According to the public prosecutor's office, preliminary investigations into Durow have been ongoing for some time. The suspicion is that he was complicit in drug trafficking, money laundering, fraud and several offenses in connection with child abuse due to a lack of intervention in Telegram and insufficient cooperation with the authorities. He is also accused of failing to cooperate with authorities in legally permissible wiretapping measures. The Franco-Russian was therefore wanted by the authorities.