Graz theaters whet the appetite for stage magic

Show and course also in the Schauspielhaus

The Schauspielhaus will be entertaining its audience not only with a warm-up show, but also with the dress rehearsal on September 14. Fun is guaranteed in any case. There will not only be excerpts from upcoming productions, but also plenty of glitz and glamor as well as a playful and already impatient ensemble. Last year's successful tour of the workshops, rehearsal rooms and dressing rooms is also back on the program.