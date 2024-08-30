Opera & Playhouse
Graz theaters whet the appetite for stage magic
The summer vacation is over, rehearsals are already in full swing and the workshops are a hive of activity: Graz Opera and Schauspielhaus are whetting the appetite for the new season with their opening festivals on 7 and 14 September respectively.
The curtain rises, the lights go up and the magic begins to unfold. The stage machinery in the opera and Schauspielhaus is running, the actors are getting ready to perform and cultivating their stage fright, but first there is a celebration - together with the audience.
The opera is forging ahead: "Curtain up!" on September 7, and the season highlights will be served up as a tasty treat in this show. You can also get to know new additions to the ensemble, such as mezzo-soprano Sofia Vinnik, baritone Nikita Ivasechko, who is already making his debut as Wolfram von Eschenbach in the first premiere, Wagner's "Tannhäuser", and tenor Ted Black, who can be seen there as Walther von der Vogelweide.
In addition, the "Stage Magic" program will be enticing, where you can not only take a look behind the scenes, but also learn many a technical trick. As always, there are several runs and lots of surprises in the foyer and outside.
The actual program starts on 21 September with the opening concert, which chief conductor Vassilis Christopoulos is giving under the motto "Dreams" and for which he has enlisted the support of soprano Annette Dasch.
Show and course also in the Schauspielhaus
The Schauspielhaus will be entertaining its audience not only with a warm-up show, but also with the dress rehearsal on September 14. Fun is guaranteed in any case. There will not only be excerpts from upcoming productions, but also plenty of glitz and glamor as well as a playful and already impatient ensemble. Last year's successful tour of the workshops, rehearsal rooms and dressing rooms is also back on the program.
The first premiere awaits on September 20: "My Year of Rest and Relaxation" by Ottessa Moshfegh will be shown for the first time in Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.