After a fine summer, Höll chases World Championship gold again

The summer break is over and the racing action is back! After a restful few weeks, the downhill elite are attacking at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Andorra. Two-time overall World Cup winner and reigning world champion Valentina Höll wants to claim the gold medal again in Pal Arinsal: "I've done everything I can to make sure I'm as well prepared as possible. You can't influence what happens in the end." Because the two-time winner of the season has numerous chasers behind her: "There are a bunch of girls at the start who have a chance." In addition to the Leogang native, Tahnee Seagrave, Camille Balanche, Marine Cabirou and her good friend Nina Hoffmann are also among the favorites.