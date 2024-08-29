Self-flagellation of the SPÖ: What has happened so far …

However, it is precisely the case of this Werner Faymann that continues to haunt the SPÖ to this day. The catcalls against the then chancellor and party leader on 1 May 2016 are considered a historic fall from grace in large parts of the party. This wound has not healed to this day, but personal injuries of various kinds have since been added.

The Carinthian Don Quixote

There is now hardly anyone in top positions who puts the good of the party above that of their own wing or their own person. Carinthian Governor Peter Kaiser sometimes almost came across as Don Quixote when he tried to bring the party's various interest groups to their senses.