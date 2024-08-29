"The coffee market is still in an extremely unstable situation, as the price of green coffee continues to show extreme fluctuations and an unprecedented upward trend. Green coffee currently costs 245 cents per pound, which is 66 percent more than last year and more than double the price of three years ago. This explains why the price of a cup of coffee that we drink in a café has risen by 15 percent in the last three years," says Cristina Scocchia, Managing Director of the Trieste-based roasting company Illycaffè, according to media reports.