Before the F1 hit in Monza
“There’s still a lot to do!” Red Bull continues to puzzle
McLaren is coming to Monza for the European finale of this year's Formula 1 season with plenty of tailwind. Lando Norris triumphed on Sunday at Max Verstappen's home Grand Prix in the Netherlands, of all places, leaving the world champion almost 23 seconds behind. "There's still a lot to do," said Verstappen, who won on the outskirts of Milan in 2022 and 2023.
"We were disappointed with the result in Zandvoort, because you always want to win in front of your home crowd, but we are ready for another week of racing," said Verstappen in Red Bull Racing's preview of the Italian Grand Prix. "The team has worked hard to find the best possible set-up and the right balance for the car. Monza is obviously a very fast track, so we'll see how we do here this week."
Norris: "Monza is a completely different track"
At the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, which has been completely resurfaced for the first time in more than a century, there are several candidates for the top positions and for victory this time. "Anyone can be at the top. Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull, us," said Norris, also referring to his stable rival Oscar Piastri, who recently finished third in Zandvoort. "Monza is a completely different track. So we will keep our heads down and continue to improve."
Red Bull has already failed to win five races in a row and is only 30 points ahead of McLaren in the constructors' championship. In the drivers' championship, Verstappen has a 70-point lead over Norris. "McLaren has obviously made a big step forward in its development and we know that we have to work harder than ever to ensure that we retain the lead in both championships," said Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez. "But the conditions in Monza should be more positive. We should be fast here and are ready for the fight."
Colapinto and Antonelli on board
Franco Colapinto must be ready for his first Formula 1 outing after Williams replaced American Logan Sargeant with the Argentinian. Italian Kimi Antonelli will make his Friday practice debut in the Mercedes. This is the recently 18-year-old super talent who will most likely replace Lewis Hamilton in the "Silver Arrow" next year. Mercedes already won at the high-speed circuits in Silverstone and Spa in the summer, which are comparable to Monza in terms of their characteristics.
Birthday boost for Sainz?
And Ferrari is hoping for a birthday boost for Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard celebrates his 30th birthday on Sunday. The race starts at 15:00 (live in the sportkrone.at ticker).
