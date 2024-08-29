“There’s still a lot to do!” Red Bull continues to puzzle

Red Bull has already failed to win five races in a row and is only 30 points ahead of McLaren in the constructors' championship. In the drivers' championship, Verstappen has a 70-point lead over Norris. "McLaren has obviously made a big step forward in its development and we know that we have to work harder than ever to ensure that we retain the lead in both championships," said Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez. "But the conditions in Monza should be more positive. We should be fast here and are ready for the fight."