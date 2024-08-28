From the regional court
Drunken Serbian threatened to set fire to a snack bar
A 43-year-old man first put the fear of God into the employee of a sausage stand in Bregenz, then went on a rampage against police officers. On Wednesday, all those involved were reunited in court.
Judge Lisa Pfeifer repeatedly admonished the 43-year-old defendant to listen carefully and not be so quick-tempered. But he has no intention of making his statements in a moderate tone and so the trial turns into a shouting match between the judge, the public prosecutor and the accused. He is charged with making dangerous threats and resisting public authority.
The incident took place at the beginning of April in Bregenz. Because he felt provoked by the waitress at a snack bar, he threatened her several times: "I'll kill you and your boss and set fire to the kiosk." When the police arrive a little later, he also becomes aggressive towards two officers. While he threatens one of them with bites, he threatens the other with punches. However, the defendant can only remember exactly how he resisted the police. "Yes, the police officers didn't lie. That's all true. I was drunk and I admit everything. I am an alcoholic."
Snack bar employee spat at
As far as the dangerous threat to the sausage stand employee is concerned, his recollections are diametrically opposed to those of the victim, who stated: "A customer in front of him had a larger order. Because he was taking too long, he became insulting. I stayed calm anyway and carried on with my job. Then he spat at me several times. When I said I would call my boss and the police, he threatened to kill me and him and set fire to the kiosk."
As the Frau Rat ultimately assumed that the accused had expressed his displeasure in this incident, she only found him guilty of resisting public authority and sentenced the Serb to a fine of 1120 euros.
