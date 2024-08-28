Drunken Serbian threatened to set fire to a snack bar

The incident took place at the beginning of April in Bregenz. Because he felt provoked by the waitress at a snack bar, he threatened her several times: "I'll kill you and your boss and set fire to the kiosk." When the police arrive a little later, he also becomes aggressive towards two officers. While he threatens one of them with bites, he threatens the other with punches. However, the defendant can only remember exactly how he resisted the police. "Yes, the police officers didn't lie. That's all true. I was drunk and I admit everything. I am an alcoholic."