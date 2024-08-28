Animal rights activists counter accusations: “Completely absurd”

Death of 60 pigs: animal rights activists fight back

The focus is on the Association Against Animal Factories, which usually publishes the video footage - and always emphasizes that it was only leaked to them. Chairman Martin Balluch fires back sharply in a press release, for example because the incident involving 60 suffocated pigs in Großklein is linked to animal welfare activists: "It is completely absurd to want to blame this crime on animal welfare. Animal rights activists would never deliberately suffocate pigs. Nor did the executive investigate the animal welfare milieu."