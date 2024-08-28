More than half of the squad has no HLA experience. The average age is just 20 years old... But after winning the Cup and the second league title, West Vienna is eager to return to the top flight of handball, where the Greens will start with five new players around homecomer Derdak at Bruck/T. on Friday (19.30, live krone.tv). "It will be a learning process. But we have a lot of talent and passion," said coach Roland Marouschek, praising his boy group of six aces, who recently finished sixth at the U20 European Championships. "If we exploit our full potential, we will have nothing to do with relegation and will have a lot of fun with the boys," emphasizes Marouschek. "Our goal is to stay in the league, our dream is the play-offs."