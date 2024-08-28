Handball league gets underway
The HLA Champions League kicks off the new season on Friday. After winning the Cup and the second league title with the BT Füchse, promoted West Wien will get things underway and "sharpen up" for the play-off on their return to the top flight. The average age of the talented squad is just 20.
More than half of the squad has no HLA experience. The average age is just 20 years old... But after winning the Cup and the second league title, West Vienna is eager to return to the top flight of handball, where the Greens will start with five new players around homecomer Derdak at Bruck/T. on Friday (19.30, live krone.tv). "It will be a learning process. But we have a lot of talent and passion," said coach Roland Marouschek, praising his boy group of six aces, who recently finished sixth at the U20 European Championships. "If we exploit our full potential, we will have nothing to do with relegation and will have a lot of fun with the boys," emphasizes Marouschek. "Our goal is to stay in the league, our dream is the play-offs."
Captain Paul Pfeifer, the oldest member of the squad at 23, is also eager to make his HLA comeback despite his current ankle problems. "We're a young, very good and hungry team that nobody likes to play against. We want to get into the play-offs - anything is possible there anyway."
The Fivers are regulars in the play-offs. Their last defeat came in the semi-finals against the eventual champions Linz. Team wing Damböck was the next player to make it abroad (Kreuzlingen/Sz) - so the focus is even more on his counterpart Jakob Nigg. "We're going to play our fast game again, which has already helped us to many successes," says "Niggi". "Our aim is to present other teams with challenges." For example, with an attacking defense around Bergmann, who was voted best U20 European Championship goalie.
In addition, veteran Kolar will be joined by a new captain at the start on Saturday at home against Schwaz, who finished second in the basic round: Marin Martinovic. "This will give him even more responsibility and help him grow," says boss Tom Menzl, looking forward to the new season. "As is so often the case, we have lost a key player abroad - but that also shows that our training path is exactly right."
