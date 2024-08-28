Kickl’s “inbred slogan”: FPÖ visit to the festival

"What Kickl means by an inbred party, why he considers his provincial councillor to be part of 'this party', whether Kickl considers the thousands of international guests who visit the Salzburg Festival every year to be part of 'this party' and why he insults his provincial councillor in this way", the SPÖ is now asking provincial councillor Susanne Rosenkranz to clarify. She attended the festival last year, but "deliberately did not" this year, as she let the "Krone" know. The request is said to have already been prepared and will be submitted soon.