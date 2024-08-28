Inquiry as an aftermath
Kickl’s “inbred slogan”: FPÖ visit to the festival
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl's "inbred comment" about the Salzburg Festival continues to spread and has now even led to a political inquiry. The SPÖ Lower Austria wants to submit such a request because Provincial Councillor Susanne Rosenkranz was still a guest there in 2023 together with the head of the Salzburg Province, Marlene Svazek.
"I don't want to be part of these hypocrites, this inbred party," Herbert Kickl famously railed towards the Salzburg Festival during his election campaign tour in Hallein. A statement that caused nationwide outrage, was promptly put into perspective by the Freedom Party and has now resulted in a political inquiry. This was submitted to the Lower Austrian provincial parliament - and by the red member of parliament René Pfister.
Pfister and Hergovich criticize
Pfister and his SPÖ regional party leader Sven Hergovich are particularly surprised that Kickl is also insulting his own FPÖ functionaries in this way. "The head of the FPÖ party in Salzburg, Deputy Governor Marlene Svazek, will be attending the festival, as will Susanne Rosenkranz, FPÖ Provincial Councillor in Lower Austria, in 2023. According to Kickl, they are now all part of an inbred party."
"What Kickl means by an inbred party, why he considers his provincial councillor to be part of 'this party', whether Kickl considers the thousands of international guests who visit the Salzburg Festival every year to be part of 'this party' and why he insults his provincial councillor in this way", the SPÖ is now asking provincial councillor Susanne Rosenkranz to clarify. She attended the festival last year, but "deliberately did not" this year, as she let the "Krone" know. The request is said to have already been prepared and will be submitted soon.
Hafenecker: "Not criticizing the visitors"
Shortly after Kickl's statement, Blue Secretary General Christian Hafenecker sought clarification. It was as clear as day that our Herbert Kickl was not criticizing the Salzburg Festival or its visitors. "Rather, his statements were aimed at the Federal President, who in his opening speeches always talks about building bridges and filling in ditches. This is applauded by the representatives of the unity party, who then do exactly the opposite in their politics: they divide society, as with corona, they marginalize people and even entire parties - as is now being attempted with the FPÖ," said Hafenecker.
The word inbreeding should not be taken literally in this context ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
