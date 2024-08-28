Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Inquiry as an aftermath

Kickl’s “inbred slogan”: FPÖ visit to the festival

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 16:12

FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl's "inbred comment" about the Salzburg Festival continues to spread and has now even led to a political inquiry. The SPÖ Lower Austria wants to submit such a request because Provincial Councillor Susanne Rosenkranz was still a guest there in 2023 together with the head of the Salzburg Province, Marlene Svazek.

comment0 Kommentare

"I don't want to be part of these hypocrites, this inbred party," Herbert Kickl famously railed towards the Salzburg Festival during his election campaign tour in Hallein. A statement that caused nationwide outrage, was promptly put into perspective by the Freedom Party and has now resulted in a political inquiry. This was submitted to the Lower Austrian provincial parliament - and by the red member of parliament René Pfister.

Pfister and Hergovich criticize
Pfister and his SPÖ regional party leader Sven Hergovich are particularly surprised that Kickl is also insulting his own FPÖ functionaries in this way. "The head of the FPÖ party in Salzburg, Deputy Governor Marlene Svazek, will be attending the festival, as will Susanne Rosenkranz, FPÖ Provincial Councillor in Lower Austria, in 2023. According to Kickl, they are now all part of an inbred party."

"What Kickl means by an inbred party, why he considers his provincial councillor to be part of 'this party', whether Kickl considers the thousands of international guests who visit the Salzburg Festival every year to be part of 'this party' and why he insults his provincial councillor in this way", the SPÖ is now asking provincial councillor Susanne Rosenkranz to clarify. She attended the festival last year, but "deliberately did not" this year, as she let the "Krone" know. The request is said to have already been prepared and will be submitted soon.

Hafenecker: "Not criticizing the visitors"
Shortly after Kickl's statement, Blue Secretary General Christian Hafenecker sought clarification. It was as clear as day that our Herbert Kickl was not criticizing the Salzburg Festival or its visitors. "Rather, his statements were aimed at the Federal President, who in his opening speeches always talks about building bridges and filling in ditches. This is applauded by the representatives of the unity party, who then do exactly the opposite in their politics: they divide society, as with corona, they marginalize people and even entire parties - as is now being attempted with the FPÖ," said Hafenecker.

The word inbreeding should not be taken literally in this context ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kronen Zeitung
Kronen Zeitung
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
FPÖ
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf