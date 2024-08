Global Champions Tour returns to Vienna in 2025

"Vienna has always been a special stop on our tour and we are delighted to be able to present our sport in such a historic and breathtaking location against one of the most beautiful backdrops in the world," said Jan Tops, President and founder of the Global Champions Tour. Remus Innovation with CEO Stephan Zöchling will be the organizer in Austria. In addition to the jumping competitions from September 26th to 28th, he also announced demonstrations by the Spanish Riding School.