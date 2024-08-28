Causa heats up tempers
Sinner: “Can’t control what they think”
The tennis world number one Jannik Sinner probably struggled to get going at the start of the US Open under the impression of the much-discussed "doping case", but then defeated the American Mackenzie McDonald 2:6:6.2,6:1,6:1. After the match, the South Tyrolean showed that the case does affect him.
Sinner had been at the center of tennis discussions in the week and days leading up to the start of this Grand Slam due to two doping tests he had submitted in March and his subsequent acquittal. "The first set in a tournament like this is never easy, but I tried to be mentally strong," said Sinner after the match.
Basically, the South Tyrolean was happy that the spectators continued to support him despite the incident. "The reaction from the fans was great," said the 23-year-old. He had already felt the support during training.
Causa is a topic of conversation
"It's still not easy," said Sinner, referring thoughtfully to his overall situation. There have been direct reactions from other players, Sinner reported - without going into more detail about how they turned out. "I can't really control what they think and what they say." Overall, however, the reactions were "not bad".
In sporting terms, Sinner will once again be up against a US American in the second round with Alex Michelsen. In a possible semi-final, it could be a duel with Alcaraz.
