Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Causa heats up tempers

Sinner: “Can’t control what they think”

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 11:49

The tennis world number one Jannik Sinner probably struggled to get going at the start of the US Open under the impression of the much-discussed "doping case", but then defeated the American Mackenzie McDonald 2:6:6.2,6:1,6:1. After the match, the South Tyrolean showed that the case does affect him.

comment0 Kommentare

Sinner had been at the center of tennis discussions in the week and days leading up to the start of this Grand Slam due to two doping tests he had submitted in March and his subsequent acquittal. "The first set in a tournament like this is never easy, but I tried to be mentally strong," said Sinner after the match.

Basically, the South Tyrolean was happy that the spectators continued to support him despite the incident. "The reaction from the fans was great," said the 23-year-old. He had already felt the support during training.

Causa is a topic of conversation
"It's still not easy," said Sinner, referring thoughtfully to his overall situation. There have been direct reactions from other players, Sinner reported - without going into more detail about how they turned out. "I can't really control what they think and what they say." Overall, however, the reactions were "not bad".

In sporting terms, Sinner will once again be up against a US American in the second round with Alex Michelsen. In a possible semi-final, it could be a duel with Alcaraz.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf