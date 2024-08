IKEA service promises trade in second-hand goods

Sustainability - an overused buzzword that is all too rarely brought to life. Even in the furniture industry. By offering to buy back old furniture for little money, IKEA has made its first bold attempt to actually put the concept of sustainability into practice.

It is now possible to sell used items in good condition back to IKEA. This includes chests of drawers, shelves, sideboards, desks, wardrobes, chairs and dining tables. However, beds, mattresses, sofas, kitchen furniture and electrical appliances are no longer taken back. "In the 2023 financial year, we bought back over 7,000 IKEA items from our customers. That was twice as many as in the 2022 financial year. With Saturday, August 10, as the cut-off date, there are over 8,800 repurchased items in 2024, of which over 6,800 items have already found a second home," reports Elisabeth Dal-Biancon from IKEA Austria.