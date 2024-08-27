Transit in Tyrol
Chancellor in favor of a drastic increase in truck tolls
Karl Nehammer caused a stir during his visit to Tyrol on Tuesday: he is calling for truck tariffs similar to those in Switzerland in order to avoid detour transit via the Brenner Pass. The current difference is 100 euros; the EU Commission has conceded four euros more toll in Austria.
Visits to businesses, appointments with the business and farmers' associations and listening to what the mayors have to say: that is Chancellor Karl Nehammer's mission on his tour of Austria. In the morning, coming from Styria, he paid a visit to Innio Jenbacher GmbH, where the apprentices were able to have a direct exchange with the Chancellor, Governor Anton Mattle and Barbara Thaler, President of the Chamber of Commerce.
In the evening, Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig also joined the group for a summer talk at the Fender family's Schnead and Köck mountain farm on Pillberg.
I have known the Brenner Pass more than well since my time as Minister of the Interior, having visited it several times.
Bundeskanzler Karl Nehammer (ÖVP)
Federal government at Tyrol's side
But what did the Chancellor have in his luggage as a gift for the Tyroleans? The transit issue was most likely to be the subject of one or two tangible promises. On Friday, FP leader Herbert Kickl will come and visit the Lueg Bridge at the Brenner Pass. The Chancellor has no plans to do so. He is very familiar with the Brenner Pass. "Someone else might have to catch up on the practical knowledge first."
In terms of transit policy, the federal government is 100 percent on the side of Tyrolean state politics. He considers the much-discussed slot system for trucks with bookable time slots to be a good compromise solution that could quickly provide relief. He is in close contact with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Massive detour traffic via the Brenner Pass
However, the Chancellor raised eyebrows by calling for a massive increase in truck tariffs, as in Switzerland. "As long as the toll there is 100 euros more expensive than in Austria, detour traffic is more profitable for hauliers than fuel tourism," Nehammer stated.
"It's right to keep at it"
"I spoke to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in favor of a toll regulation that would actually help Austria to make bypass traffic less attractive. The Commission could not and would not give us that at the moment. In the negotiations, we then managed to get the Commission to grant us an increase in the toll in Austria of four euros - in relation to the difference of more than 100 euros compared to Switzerland. But I still think it's right to keep at it. If we had the same toll rates, we would have a completely different distribution of the burden."
The increase to Swiss level would be possible through a special privilege. But: "The EU didn't want to."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
