The big meeting of the large Samson figures

Custom originated in the time of the Counter-Reformation

Accordingly, there is great anticipation for the feast day, which celebrates a tradition that dates back to the time of the Counter-Reformation: after the majority of people had turned to the Lutheran doctrine in the 16th century, the Habsburgs pushed ahead with re-Catholicization with great severity. "New methods were needed to rekindle enthusiasm for the Catholic Church. For example, large processions were organized on public holidays and biblical scenes were re-enacted in public," says Lienhart.