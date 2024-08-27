500 euros in Linz
Posters smeared: FPÖ offers a reward for those found
In Wels, the first FPÖ posters for the National Council elections were destroyed at the weekend. On Monday, the same happened at several locations in the city of Linz. FPÖ leader Wolfgang Grabmayr is therefore once again offering a reward for those who have been caught - three years ago this measure bore fruit.
The first FPÖ election posters have only been "decorating" the Linz cityscape for a few days and they are already being vandalized. The damage to property ranges from posters being torn down to graffiti and the posters being completely painted over. There is no trace of the perpetrators. "This has nothing to do with freedom of expression and democracy," rages parliamentary group leader Wolfgang Grabmayr and announces countermeasures.
500 euro reward for the perpetrators
To take action against the vandalism, Grabmayr is offering a reward for anyone who catches the poster vandals: "500 euros for every witness whose help leads to their capture! Please inform the police immediately, take photos of the evidence and contact us by email at bezirk-linz@fpoe.at, says Grabmayr. This approach has proven successful in recent years: In September 2021, for example, a poster vandal in Linz from the SPÖ student organization was caught following tips from the public.
Use of detectives also under consideration
"We are also considering deploying detectives, as the wave of property damage started very early this year. Damage to property and graffiti on other people's property are not trivial offenses! We will of course take action against any violators of the law and hold ourselves harmless. It is simply shocking how quickly liberal positions can be suppressed by radical groups through violence," Grabmayr concluded.
