Posters smeared: FPÖ offers a reward for those found

500 euro reward for the perpetrators

To take action against the vandalism, Grabmayr is offering a reward for anyone who catches the poster vandals: "500 euros for every witness whose help leads to their capture! Please inform the police immediately, take photos of the evidence and contact us by email at bezirk-linz@fpoe.at, says Grabmayr. This approach has proven successful in recent years: In September 2021, for example, a poster vandal in Linz from the SPÖ student organization was caught following tips from the public.