93% of Alpine water is older than one month

32 catchment areas in the Alpine region

The focus was on a total of 32 catchment areas in the Alpine region. From Austria, long-term isotope data from the Danube (Hainburg, Engelhartszell and Wien-Nußdorf), the Drau (Neubrücke), the Leitha near Brodersdorf, the March near Angern, the Inn (Schärding and Kirchbichl), the Salzach near Salzburg, the Mur near Spielfeld, the Ill near Gisingen and the Rhine near Lustenau were included.