Playful learning to prepare for school

Further development with fun

Children between the ages of compulsory kindergarten and eighth grade whose main place of residence is in Burgenland have the opportunity to spend two educational and interesting vacation weeks at 21 locations in all districts. "The children have a good and interesting time in which they can develop personally in many areas and have fun in a group with other children," says Provincial Councillor Winkler. The pedagogical support with learning and working together prepares them optimally for the upcoming start of school."