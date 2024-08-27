Popular children's camps
Playful learning to prepare for school
The learning and vacation camps with additional offers for pupils with special needs are more popular than ever this year.
The learning and vacation camp initiative has entered its fourth year. There were 2828 registrations throughout Burgenland - a new record. The children are looked after by teachers, students and pupils from the Educational Institute for Elementary Education. The varied afternoon programme is supported by 90 Burgenland clubs and organizations.
Enjoying time creatively
In addition to the tried-and-tested learning and vacation camps with integrated summer school, this year there are also "Fit 4 Diversity" camps for children attending special schools. The content is specially tailored to their needs. "The motto is the same at all locations: learn, play, be creative and enjoy the time together," says Provincial Councillor Daniela Winkler.
Further development with fun
Children between the ages of compulsory kindergarten and eighth grade whose main place of residence is in Burgenland have the opportunity to spend two educational and interesting vacation weeks at 21 locations in all districts. "The children have a good and interesting time in which they can develop personally in many areas and have fun in a group with other children," says Provincial Councillor Winkler. The pedagogical support with learning and working together prepares them optimally for the upcoming start of school."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
