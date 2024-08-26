Amazon.de opens huge new logistics center

Almost 40,000 employees at Amazon Germany

According to its own figures, Amazon employs around 38,500 permanent staff in Germany, a third of whom are based in NRW. The company has more than 100 locations across Germany, including 22 logistics centers. Six are located in NRW. In addition to Horn-Bad Meinberg, there are others in Dortmund, Mönchengladbach, Oelde, Rheinberg and Werne. The online mail order company also operates 14 distribution centers, two sorting centers and one development center. Most recently, a sorting center in Dormagen was closed.