Fight against terror
ÖVP now takes aim at the security industry
The thwarted attack on the Taylor Swift concert series in Vienna has brought the selection of personnel from security companies into focus. The two ÖVP-led ministries for Labor and Economy and for the Interior have now presented a draft for stricter controls.
These include ongoing security checks, uniform quality standards and training as well as ID cards and a separate database. The amendment was submitted to the Green coalition partner.
The discussion about stricter regulations for security staff arose following the thwarting of a suspected terrorist attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. Initially, it was reported that one of those allegedly involved had worked as a security guard.
ÖVP wants "prompt resolution"
According to a joint statement by the two ministries, intensive discussions were held with representatives of the industry regarding the legal amendment of the professional code. The result will be submitted to the government coordination on Monday. The aim is a "timely resolution".
The cornerstones of the amendment are uniform quality standards, both in training and in the requirements for future employees. In addition, the reliability checks are to be significantly accelerated and repeated every two years. Better verifiability is planned through the issue of uniform ID cards and identification numbers, as well as a separate registration office.
Industry to be "professionalized"
"Only recently, a tragedy was prevented at Taylor Swift's concerts", explained Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP). The aim is therefore to "take all necessary measures to ensure safe concerts and events in Austria". Better training and checks on security staff is one of these measures.
The amendment could ensure even better "that all security staff operate at a high professional level and meet the growing requirements", argued Minister of Labor and Economic Affairs Martin Kocher (ÖVP). Official ID cards and a database could be used to check these people on an ongoing basis.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
